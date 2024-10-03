ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $753,336.91

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001742 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.03 million and approximately $753,336.91 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,887,010 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,372,206.4270165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.09590145 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $760,209.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

