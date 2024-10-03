AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

