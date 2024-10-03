AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $38.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

