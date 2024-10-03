StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $97.95 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $97.95 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,414.92 or 0.03976592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 40,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,561 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 40,561.5962041. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,466.93024196 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,158,305.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

