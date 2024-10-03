Sanctum Infinity (INF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.86 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $168.16 or 0.00276906 BTC on major exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $169.36 million and $5.86 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,007,132 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,007,126.09516181. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 175.67148814 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,440,248.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

