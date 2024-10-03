Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Nathan D. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

