Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1.19 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

