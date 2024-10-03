Everscale Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.25 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $70.25 million and $907,281.31 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

