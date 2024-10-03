Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $266.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $300.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $303.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

