Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $18.85 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,105,924,128 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,064,369,478.9286642. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10334077 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $20,862,763.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

