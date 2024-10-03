Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,701 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $435,766.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.