Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 4,174 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20.

Twilio stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

