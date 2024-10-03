BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $243.32 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $157.92 or 0.00260045 BTC on exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $243.32 million and $9.89 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,540,776 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,540,775.82559979. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 164.64766804 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,473,684.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

