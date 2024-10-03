BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 24.7 %

BCTX stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

