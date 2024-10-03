Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.900-3.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

