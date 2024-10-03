Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

