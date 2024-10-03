WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 270,117 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WNS by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in WNS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

