Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $65.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

