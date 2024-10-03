Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.86.

LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.41 and a 200-day moving average of $497.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $611.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

