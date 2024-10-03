Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

HXL stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,107,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 232,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

