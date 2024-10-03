AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.4 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

ANGO stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

