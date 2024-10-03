Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

