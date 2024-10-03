Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,902,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $354,562,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 11,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

