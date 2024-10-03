Bank of America Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $180.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.77.

Get CME Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.20 and its 200-day moving average is $207.59. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $225.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.