Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of WWD opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

