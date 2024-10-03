B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 677,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 201,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of KYN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.