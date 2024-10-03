B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $469.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

