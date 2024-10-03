iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

