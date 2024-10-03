iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.