SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 145.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 72,665 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 598,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $98.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

