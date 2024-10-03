B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

