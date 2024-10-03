B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

