B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

