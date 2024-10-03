B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.63.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.