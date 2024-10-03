B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,338 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

