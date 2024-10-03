B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

