B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $449.46 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

