O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,154.92 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.