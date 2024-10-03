B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,672 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

