Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,276 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

