Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,465 shares of company stock worth $4,681,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PNC opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

