Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.