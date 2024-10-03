B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

