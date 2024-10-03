Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,636 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

