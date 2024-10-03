Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

