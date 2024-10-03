Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

