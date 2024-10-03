B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $88.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.