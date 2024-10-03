Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $128.68 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.