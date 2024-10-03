B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 34,508 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,971,000 after buying an additional 629,409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 268,217 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

RDVI stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

