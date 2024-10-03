Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

